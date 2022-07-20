The official launch of books about the Patriarchs of the Church of the East

Rabi Benyamin bet Benyamin is a well-known Assyrian language expert; he has written and published many books about history and language and translated articles and books from Assyrian to Arabic, Russian to Arabic, Arabic to Assyrian and Russian to Assyrian. He is a translator from English to Assyrian.





Rabi Benyamin has been working on publishing a few books about the Patriarches of the Church of the East. Most of them were from a manuscript that needed much editing and typing in Assyrian.





Mr. Benyamin says six books were published under this project. The last two published are about the biography and achievements of the Late Mar Dinkha the Fourth and the final book in the series is about Mar Gewargis the Third.





H.B Mar Meelis Zaia, Metropolitan of the Assyrian Church of the East, Diocese of Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, and Rabi Benyamin Benyamin will officially launch the six history books.





The event will be held at Mar Dinkha Hall at the back of Raban Hermizd Church in Greenfield on 11/8/2022 at 6:00 PM. Entry is free to everyone, but seats are limited.















