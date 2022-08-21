The progressive idealogy of the late Aprim Yousip

This book is a collaboration of the author's friends, who promised to Aprim Yousip four years ago when he was alive to publish his writings.



The book is now ready, and the launch will be on Saturday, 27 August 2022.



Mr Albert Oshana is in charge of the publishing and a close friend to the late Aprim Yousip. He said, "Aprim's progressive thinking and philosophical views on life made him a unique individual that all of his close friends and people who knew him looked up to him as an inspirational figure."





He added, " although Mr Yousip was not a linguist and his writings in Assyrian were basic, the contents and the ideas this book contains is like an institution for modern Assyrian political and social behaviour."





The launch will be held on Saturday, 27 August at the Fairfield City HQ: 17 Kenyon Street, Fairfield.

