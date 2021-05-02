The reopening of Egyptian Sharm El sheikh resort to Russian tourists

In This report, we will hear about the deal between Russia and Egypt to manufacture 40 Million doses of Covid -19 vaccine, Spotnik-V, developed by Russia.





Also there is an agreement between the two countries to open travel to Egypt to Russian tourists and Holiday makers and specially at Sharm El Sheikh sanctuary on the Red Sea.





Egypt tourism sector has suffered after a Russian passenger plane that was brought down by a bomb in Egypt's Sinai peninsula on 31 October 2015, killing all 224 people on board, resulted in the Russian authorities to ban travel to Egypt for Russians.



