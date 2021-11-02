The return of Agariate (messages) by Shamiram Media

SBS Assyrian met founder of Shamiram Media Maryam Shamalta and producer of the favourite Assyrian program Agaryate or messages, to talk about season three which will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and Assyrian Media outlets on Tuesday 2/11/2021 at 1:00 PM California's time.





Miss Shamalta says this time, all episodes have English subtitles that will help the program to reach wider audience including Assyrians and non Assyrians. There has been also a cooperation with teams from Australia and northern Iraq in the post-production.





Miss Shamalta says the production took almost a year to produce and this year's season has 28 short episodes, 25 of them have been shot in Chicago and there are 10 episodes ready to broadcast and post-production is still ongoing on the rest.



