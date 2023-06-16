The revival of the Ashurbanipal Library

Assyrians in Australia

Manager of the Ashurbanipal Library, Ramsin Warda. Source: AAA.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Assyrian Australian Association has been working hard to revive the Ashurbanipal Library which will be officially launched on 5 May, 2022.

Ramsin Warda is the head of the Ashurbanipal Library sub-committee established by the Association and he has the task of running and managing the library.

He told SBS Assyrian that the aim of the library was not only to have people come and borrow or read books but also to establish a database centre to collect books, documents, videos and sound recordings in many different fields and on issues relevant for Assyrians.

There will be books related to Assyrians in many languages and the library will be open once a week. 

Mr Warda said the Ashurbanipal Library would contain many resources that many generations would benefit from.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis