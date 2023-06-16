The revival of the Ashurbanipal Library

Ramsin Warda is the head of the Ashurbanipal Library sub-committee established by the Association and he has the task of running and managing the library.





He told SBS Assyrian that the aim of the library was not only to have people come and borrow or read books but also to establish a database centre to collect books, documents, videos and sound recordings in many different fields and on issues relevant for Assyrians.





There will be books related to Assyrians in many languages and the library will be open once a week.



