Rising cost of energy: How to complain if you are dissatisfied
Energy bills will go up from 1 July, Oliver Slewa (R) says. Credit: SBS Assyrian
Oliver Slewa is a solicitor who works for Legal Aid NSW. He talks to SBS Assyrian about the rise in energy costs and says consumers should have received a notice from their energy supplier notifying them of the increase and by how much. If customers have not received the notice, they have the right to complain to the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW, he says.
