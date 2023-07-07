Rising cost of energy: How to complain if you are dissatisfied

energy sbs oliver.jpg

Energy bills will go up from 1 July, Oliver Slewa (R) says. Credit: SBS Assyrian

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Oliver Slewa is a solicitor who works for Legal Aid NSW. He talks to SBS Assyrian about the rise in energy costs and says consumers should have received a notice from their energy supplier notifying them of the increase and by how much. If customers have not received the notice, they have the right to complain to the Energy and Water Ombudsman NSW, he says.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023