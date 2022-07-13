The role Mesopotamian scholars played in developing the Arab culture

Writer ans activist Youhana Bidaweed Source: Youhana.jpg

Writer and activist Youhana Bidaweed is a well-known personality in the community in Melbourne and Sydney for his knowledge of philosophy, history and theology. He published many books and writes many articles on Ankawa.com to discuss these fields and other topics. In May this year, he prepared and presented a lecture about the role the Christian scholars of Mesopotamia played in helping to develop the Islamic culture and literature, especially during the Caliphate ruling years in the Middle East. Here we discuss briefly with Mr Bidawwed the significance of this lecture.

To those interested, watch the full lecture on this link:

