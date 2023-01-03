The Role of Women in Assyrian Media Today

Ms Shamalta started her journey in Assyrian media in 2014 and become a presenter of a number of programs in different Assyrian radio and TV platforms before she decided to establish her own platform as she started Shamiram Media in 2017. On Christmas Day 2022, she celebrated with her team the fifth anniversary of establishing this TV channel on YouTube and other online social media platforms around the global. She encouraged Assyrian women to take more active role in Assyrian media as she believes that men are dominating this sector in Assyrian community in general, she introduced many talented Assyrian young women who made incredible achievements in different fields and continued to empower them to be active members of their societies.
Empowering of assyrian women Credit: Mariam Shamalta.jpg
Published 3 January 2023 at 10:03pm
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
SBS Assyrian presenter Sargon Warde interviewed Assyrian media personality and founder & director of Shamiram Media Ms Maryam Shamalta who spoke about the history of her media platform as well as some challenges facing Assyrian women in this field.
Published 3 January 2023 at 10:03pm
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
Share