The Role of Women in Assyrian Media Today

Ms Shamalta started her journey in Assyrian media in 2014 and become a presenter of a number of programs in different Assyrian radio and TV platforms before she decided to establish her own platform as she started Shamiram Media in 2017. On Christmas Day 2022, she celebrated with her team the fifth anniversary of establishing this TV channel on YouTube and other online social media platforms around the global. She encouraged Assyrian women to take more active role in Assyrian media as she believes that men are dominating this sector in Assyrian community in general, she introduced many talented Assyrian young women who made incredible achievements in different fields and continued to empower them to be active members of their societies.



