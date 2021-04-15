The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the warnings from Washington

Mr. Bidzhamove explains why the US warnings came at this time under the Biden administration when Secretary of State Antony Belkin warned the U.S. would impose “costs” on any Kremlin aggression.





Mr. Bidzhamove tells about the history of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and why Russia still claims some parts of east Ukraine belong to Russia.





Mr. Bidzhamov talks about Assyrians in Ukraine and says their presence in Ukraine dates back to the Tsar period. He says the Assyrian population in Ukraine now is about five thousand. There is good concentration in the capital Kieve, but after the second world war, many started moving out of Kieve to the outskirts of the city.





Finally, Mr. Bidzhamov says "The Assyrians in Ukraine have one important tradition, the children are taught and encouraged to marry Assyrians only, although many younger generations don't use the language, they are still proud of their Assyrian roots".





















