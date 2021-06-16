The selection of a new president for the Assyrian Aid Society-Iraq

Mrs. June Ishtar Jako is the President of AAS-Australia, she told SBS the new President has been elected. He is Mr. Younan Lazar Markhael.





Mr. Markhael was elected with the approval of the members of the administrative board, to continue the current and future objectives and commitments of the Assyrian Aid Society - Iraq.





Mr. Younan Lazar was born in 1982 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Duhok. After completing university studies, he joined the Assyrian Aid Society Iraq and has worked in the reconstruction department of the charity.





Mrs. Jako says "all supporters and members of the Assyrian Aid Society are glad to have Mr. Markhael as president. He has been working alongside the former president for a long time".





On the Australian front, The Assyrian Aid Society-Australia is inviting members of the Assyrian community in Sydney to a Morning Tea to be held at Eden Reception in Bonnyrigg on Saturday 19 June starting at 10:00 AM. The Morning Tea is a social gathering as well as a support for AAS Source: June.jpg Mrs. Jako says the function generates a small amount of money for the project, but it is very helpful, considering it is a two hour function.



