The Services provided by Navitas English

Mr. Basim Shamaon is the community liaison officer for Navitas. He has been working with them for many years.





He talks about the projects and plans of Navitas including, the foundation skills for your future . A program that encourages people who had settled in Australia before, but never had the opportunity to learn English, to study the language to gain the skills to advance in their life.





Also, Basim talks about another program about COVID-19 called Ask an Expert . Participants in this program are invited to join a ZOOM meeting where every time, one expert from a specific field will explain life matters during the pandemic.





Mr. Shamaon also offered his willingness to come to SBS Assyrian program to present any topic related to Navitas and other settlement issues.

















Covid-19 factsheet





What are the symptoms of COVID-19?





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website.





The symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other cases of colds and flu and include:





Fever

Respiratory symptoms

Coughing

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Other symptoms can include runny nose, headache, muscle or joint pains, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, loss of sense of smell, altered sense of taste, loss of appetite, and fatigue.

The authorities have developed a COVID19 Symptom Checker that you can use from home: https://www.healthdirect.gov.au/symptom-checker/tool/basic-details





There is no specific treatment for coronavirus, but most of the symptoms can be treated with supportive medical care. Antibiotics are not effective against viruses.















