The significance of World Mother Language Day for Assyrians

Mother tongue day

Source: AFB/Anwar Atto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Mr. Anewar Atto is the head of teachers in the Assyrian language in ACOE schools. He spoke to our program about the importance of mother tongue language day for all nations, including the Assyrians, to reflect on their pride and love for their mother tongue. He also emphasised this year's theme “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities” and explained how we use the availability of social media and fast internet to connect people around the world and help to preserve the language

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis