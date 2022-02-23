The significance of World Mother Language Day for Assyrians
Source: AFB/Anwar Atto
Mr. Anewar Atto is the head of teachers in the Assyrian language in ACOE schools. He spoke to our program about the importance of mother tongue language day for all nations, including the Assyrians, to reflect on their pride and love for their mother tongue. He also emphasised this year's theme “Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities” and explained how we use the availability of social media and fast internet to connect people around the world and help to preserve the language
Share