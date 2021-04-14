The sudden increase of COVID-19 cases in Assyrian villages in Northern Iraq

Our correspondent Naseem Sadiq reports on the two cases of death and dozens of infections of COVID-19 among residents of Assyrian village of Dawoodya-Dohuk.





Mr Sadiq interviewed the head of the village, Mr Francis Gorial Isho who told Naseem there are about 200 people living in the village and almost 27 persons have attracted the disease.

Young girl been tested for Covid-19 Source: Naseem.jpg

He said that a student from Dohuk, came to visit his his family in the village, not knowing he carries the disease. He infected all his family members and then the virus spread in the village and caused the death of two people, a 70 and 53 years old.

A village elderly been tested for COVID-19 Source: NAseem.jpg

Mr Isho says all those infected are in quarantine. Health authorities have come and tested most the people of the village. Luckily, all tests were provided for free.