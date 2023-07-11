The Ukraine-Russia crisis with Dr Roland Bidjamov
Map of eastern Europe. Source: SBS News
Expert in international politics, Dr Roland Bidjamov, talks about the announcement by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, of recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas as independent states. That came in a speech by President Putin that was televised live on Russian television. Dr Bidjamov summarised the speech and also talked about ongoing attempts by some European countries to obtain a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
