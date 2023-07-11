The Ukraine-Russia crisis with Dr Roland Bidjamov

Map of eastern Europe.

Map of eastern Europe. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Expert in international politics, Dr Roland Bidjamov, talks about the announcement by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, of recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk areas as independent states. That came in a speech by President Putin that was televised live on Russian television. Dr Bidjamov summarised the speech and also talked about ongoing attempts by some European countries to obtain a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis