The Uluru Statement from the Heart

Uluru statement from the heart

Source: Jimmy Widders Hunt

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In May 2017, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates came together at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention near Uluru and adopted the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The Statement provides a roadmap for recognising First Nations in Australia’s Constitution, proposing structural reform on three fronts; Voice, Treaty and Truth. It followed a two-year deliberative dialogue designed and led by 13 First Nations Regional Dialogues and was adopted by 250 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander delegates. It seeks to establish a relationship between Australia's First Nations peoples and the Australian nation based on truth, justice and self-determination to move forward towards reconciliation, without ceding sovereignty.

We, gathered at the 2017 National Constitutional Convention, coming from all points of the southern sky, make this statement from the heart: Our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tribes were the first sovereign Nations of the Australian continent and its adjacent islands, and possessed it under our own laws and customs. This our ancestors did, according to the reckoning of our culture, from the Creation, according to the common law from ‘time immemorial’, and according to science more than 60,000 years ago. This sovereignty is a spiritual notion: the ancestral tie between the land, or ‘mother nature’, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who were born therefrom, remain attached thereto, and must one day return thither to be united with our ancestors. This link is the basis of the ownership of the soil, or better, of sovereignty. It has never been ceded or extinguished and co-exists with the sovereignty of the Crown. How could it be otherwise? That people possessed a land for sixty millennia and this sacred link disappears from world history in merely the last two hundred years? With substantive constitutional change and structural reform, we believe this ancient sovereignty can shine through as a fuller expression of Australia’s nationhood. Proportionally, we are the most incarcerated people on the planet. We are not an innately criminal people. Our children are aliened from their families at unprecedented rates. This cannot be because we have no love for them. And our youth languish in detention in obscene numbers. They should be our hope for the future. These dimensions of our crisis tell plainly the structural nature of our problem. This is the torment of our powerlessness. We seek constitutional reforms to empower our people and take a rightful place in our own country. When we have power over our destiny our children will flourish. They will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country. We call for the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution. Makarrata is the culmination of our agenda: the coming together after a struggle. It captures our aspirations for a fair and truthful relationship with the people of Australia and a better future for our children based on justice and self-determination. We seek a Makarrata Commission to supervise a process of agreement-making between governments and First Nations and truth-telling about our history. In 1967 we were counted, in 2017 we seek to be heard. We leave base camp and start our trek across this vast country. We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future.

 

For further information please visit the official Uluru Statement from the Heart website at 
www.ulurustatement.org
 or email the Indigenous Law Centre, UNSW at 
ilc@unsw.edu.au


SBS has made the Uluru Statement from the Heart available in over 60 languages to continue the national dialogue with CALD communities in their own languages.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

2023-10-04_11-42-47.png

Learn English - Let's go bushwalking

news

SBS Assyrian: Weekly news wrap

The vigil held in the courtyard of the Church

'We remember them': Vigil and mass for victims of the Baghdede fire

peter esho photi.JPG

'Remarkable generosity': $1 million raised after wedding tragedy