SBS has translated The ULURU STATEMENT FROM THE HEART into almost all the languages at SBS, aiming at the wider community to learn and understand the significance of this statement. You can watch and listen to this statement in Assyrian at this link :
The Uluru Statement from the Heart
Assyrian video of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in Assyrian Source: SBS.jpg
The National Reconciliation Week (27 May-3 June 2022) theme, “Be Brave. Make Change.” is a challenge to all Australians— individuals, families, communities, organisations and government—to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation change can be made for the benefit of all Australians.
Share