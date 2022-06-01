The Uluru Statement from the Heart

Reconciliation week

Assyrian video of the Uluru Statement from the Heart in Assyrian Source: SBS.jpg

The National Reconciliation Week (27 May-3 June 2022) theme, “Be Brave. Make Change.” is a challenge to all Australians— individuals, families, communities, organisations and government—to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation change can be made for the benefit of all Australians.

SBS has translated The ULURU STATEMENT FROM THE HEART into almost all the languages at SBS, aiming at the wider community to learn and understand the significance of this statement. You can watch and listen to this statement in Assyrian at this link : 

 

