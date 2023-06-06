The Voice Referendum question revealed
Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock is seen under the Aboriginal flag during the official ceremony to celebrate the closure of the climb at Uluru. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Lukas Coch
The question Australians will be asked to vote on at the Indigenous Voice Referendum later this year has finally been revealed. As the government prepares to introduce a bill altering the constitution to parliament, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says voters will be asked: A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
