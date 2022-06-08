'Tragedy strikes': Transgender woman allegedly murdered by her brother as part of so-called 'honour killing'

Police in the region said Doski Azad, a transgender woman was allegedly murdered by her brother as an "honour killing",





Police claim the killer is her brother Chakdar Azad who lived in Europe and came to the Kurdistan region to visit his family.





The crime prompted a huge interaction on social media in the region from people who blamed the murderer to others who supported and encouraged his action.





The event even prompted the United States, German and United Nations officials in the Kurdistan region to condemn the killing as an act against human rights and to ask the authorities to bring the killer to justice.





At the time of publishing, the whereabout of the accused is unknown and police are searching for him.





Details of the story in this podcast by Naseem Sadiq.











Source: naseem.jpg Naseem Sadiq is a journalist and activist in human rights and charity. He reports to SBS Assyrian on a weekly basis covering the latest news and events concerning Assyrian people taking place in the Kurdistan region.









