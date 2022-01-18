Tribute to Assyrian music and singing legends

Rabi Shura Mikhalian and Mami Enwya Kasrani Source: Hamorabi barhy/suppled

Recently the Assyrian communities around the world were saddened by the departure of two well know figures. Rabi Alexander (Shoora) Mikhailian, 1930-2022, who passed away in Sydney-Australia on 16 January. A composer, violinist and active member of the Assyrian community. Also on this day,Mami N'weya Kasrani,1932-2022, departed us in Nahla-Northern Iraq. He was nicknamed the king of Raweh: story telling by singing unique melodies preserved by Assyrians for many centuries.

