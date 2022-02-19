Tribute to one of the founders of the Assyrian community in Sydney
Youel Kanna who served as president of Nineveh club for seven years Source: Kanna family/AAA
News of the departure of Youel Tooma Kanna was sad and shocking for members of the Assyrian community in Sydney, especially those who arrived before the 80s and 90s last century, as he was an active member and one of the founders of the Assyrian Australian Association and Nineveh club. He was a dedicated person for his community and worked tirelessly and voluntarily without stopping for decades. SBS Assyrian met some of his friends who worked with him in the Nineveh club and the Assyria Australian Association committees. They all reflected on their memories of the dedication and humbleness of the late Mr. Kanna.
Share