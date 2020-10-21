Trust, patience, and care are the tools for a professional nurse

Mrs. Lazar said in the time of COVID-19, we must pay more attention to infection prevention and wearing protective gear.



She assured that this work needs courage, because there are difficult disappointing cases and there are cases in which we find happiness where we find that will help patients to overcome the seriousness of their disease, for example.





We learn more knowledge and gain experience in dealing with different and difficult situations.



Alena said that there are universities and institutes specialized in teaching this profession, which requires the completion of three years of full time to be a registered nurse. She said that we are in great need of nurses, especially those who possess a second language, such as Assyrian, as we often deal with patients who cannot speak English.



Alena believes that the lack of acceptance of this profession is the lack of encouragement and insufficient knowledge and perception to it. She said, "I do not know why there are not many Assyrian speaking nurses, despite the great need." She added that elderly patients are overjoyed when they find a nurse who speaks their language and their stay in hospital becomes easier.



She added that this profession is the most wonderful profession in the world.



She assured that work is not necessary to be in hospitals, as there are many places that need nurses, such as Nursing home, medical centre, community care.





Alena said there is a possibility to choose to be an enrolled nurse or assistant in nursing.



