Turning a hobby into a successful business

Dominic Younan is the eldest of three brothers that equally share the running of their fashion online business.





He told SBS they started few years ago by buying vintage clothing and selling them with a small profit. Soon they realised there is a market for their product and the business was growing .





They thought of bringing Assyrian traditional patterns and symbols and adding them to the clothes to make them more appealing to young Assyrians. Fresh flame designer bags Source: Freshflame.jog Mr Younan says "we receive so many complements and encouraging words from youth via emails and social media, they liked the Assyrian symbols embroidery".





Mr Younan believes that designing clothes with Assyrian symbols and pattern will help increase awareness to the Assyrian name, identity and history.

The three of us work as a team, there is no one who is above or below the other

Every pattern and design reflects a story about our grandfathers who many of them were farmers back in the homeland and used animals for many purposes and that is what we reflect on our designs. You can notice donkeys, grapes, fruit and so on. Each pattern has it's story told by parents that inspired us to design the clothes. Church of the East cross and patterns taken from Khumala's dress Source: Freshflames.jpg Mr Younan says his youngest brother Christian who is twenty years old and still studding, is responsible for all communication and the web page design. The middle brother, Isaac, is twenty two and a student as well and helps in the daily operations. I am twenty four and I am a civil engineer but I still put a lot of work in the business.





He also says "We are lucky that our mother is a good taylor and she helps so much in making clothes from scratch. We buy the materials, we design the clothes and our mother makes the final product." The three brothers do their own ads, shooting, marketing and web design Source: Freshflame.jpg Many people order what Fresh Fire offers online, but sometimes they do have customers asking for a specific design and they make it for them.





Mr younan says we are proud Assyrians, we are trying to be successful in our business but at the same time we are trying to show the world who Assyrians are through our brand and designs.











