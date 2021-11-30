Unlawful workplace discrimination and legal protections

Every two years, the Diversity Council of Australia publishes the Inclusion@Work Index, a study that maps inclusion and harassment and discrimination across the Australian workforce.
The next Index is being released in December 2021.
Highlights
- There are federal, state and territory laws in Australia to protect people from discrimination and harassment.
- Unlawful discrimination in the workplace is when a person treats an employee less favourably than others due to a person's particular attributes.
- Treating someone differently is not necessarily unlawful discrimination.
