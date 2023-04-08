Unwavering Loyalty: NPU Fights for Justice and Independence

poster.jpg

Mr Imad Youkhana (insert)/Assyrians demonstrators Credit: NPU/ADM

Assyrians in Baghdede, northern Iraq demonstrated against the unexplained detention of members of The Nineveh Plain Protection Units

On the 11th of March 2023, there were demonstrations in Baghdeded, specifically in the Al-Hamdaniyah area of the Nineveh Plain. These demonstrations were organized by the NPU forces, who call for the disconnection of ties with the brigade of 22 (Babillion) and a connection instead with the Prime Minister's office or defence.

These demonstrations are due to the detention of three members of the NPU regiment, who were taken to Mosul without any reason.

This has caused anger and frustration in the area, with many considering their loved ones to be kidnapped.

SBS Assyrian contributor, Naseem Sadiq, interviewed on this matter, Mr. Imad Youkhana, a former member of the Iraqi Parliament and a member of the central committee of the Assyrian Democratic Movement.

During the interview, Mr. Youkhana provided insights into the units' formation and current situation and performance.

Play the podcast to listen to the interview and better understand the essential answers to questions asked by Naseem Sadiq.
