US becomes the thirtieth country to proclaim the Armenian genocide

Armenian genocide

President Joe Biden proclaims Armenian massacre in 1915 Genocide Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

US President Joe Biden proclaimed on 24 April 2021 that the Armenian killing by the Ottomans in 1915 as a genocide. hence, the United States of America becomes the thirtieth state internationally to recognise the genocide

 Our world affairs correspondent from Moscow, Roland Betzhamov in this report, explains the events that led to the proclamation.

He says that it was expected from the American President to call the killing as a genocide. this is the first time in a century a residing American President proclaims the Armenian massacre in 1915 during the Ottoman empire rule, a genocide.

Turkey always denied it was a genocide, but an unfortunate events that took place during the first world war. Istanbul's reaction after Mr. Biden's speech was swift and full of anger.

Roland Bitzhamov says the US President fulfilled his election campaign promise and delivered the proclamation. This act has pleased millions of Armenians around the world and specially in the US, because Joe Biden have gained the trust, love and respect of 1.5 million Armenian-American voters who will be a potential supporter for Biden's second term elections.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

News bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis