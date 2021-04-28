US becomes the thirtieth country to proclaim the Armenian genocide

Our world affairs correspondent from Moscow, Roland Betzhamov in this report, explains the events that led to the proclamation.





He says that it was expected from the American President to call the killing as a genocide. this is the first time in a century a residing American President proclaims the Armenian massacre in 1915 during the Ottoman empire rule, a genocide.





Turkey always denied it was a genocide, but an unfortunate events that took place during the first world war. Istanbul's reaction after Mr. Biden's speech was swift and full of anger.





Roland Bitzhamov says the US President fulfilled his election campaign promise and delivered the proclamation. This act has pleased millions of Armenians around the world and specially in the US, because Joe Biden have gained the trust, love and respect of 1.5 million Armenian-American voters who will be a potential supporter for Biden's second term elections.















