US institution recognises Assyrian doctor for two decades of community service

Prof Johna awards

Professor Johna and his wife at the awards ceremony. Credit: Samir Johna

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Permanente Health Organisation in California has a membership of 9,500 medical doctors and more than 25,000 non-medical doctors.

Professor Samir Johna MD, MACM, FACS and FICS was recently awarded for 20 years of medical and educational services and contributions in California.

Professor Johna is a Clinical Professor of Surgery At the Bernard Tyson Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Recently, he was recognised by The Permanente Health Organisation for his devotion and hard work to ensure the best treatment for the community.

Professor Johna is one of the founders of the No-Border Organisation that helps needy and sick Assyrians in Northern Iraq to get free medical treatment.

Naseem Sadiq spoke to Professor Johna about his award and the operation of the No-Border Organisation.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis