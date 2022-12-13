US institution recognises Assyrian doctor for two decades of community service

Professor Samir Johna MD, MACM, FACS and FICS was recently awarded for 20 years of medical and educational services and contributions in California.





Professor Johna is a Clinical Professor of Surgery At the Bernard Tyson Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine at Loma Linda University School of Medicine.





Recently, he was recognised by The Permanente Health Organisation for his devotion and hard work to ensure the best treatment for the community.





Professor Johna is one of the founders of the No-Border Organisation that helps needy and sick Assyrians in Northern Iraq to get free medical treatment.



