US-North Korean relations during 100 days of Joe Biden's administration

North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face "a very grave situation" because of President Joe Biden's speech where he called the country a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.





Our contributor from Moscow Roland Bitzhamov talks about the seriousness of the threat and how far North Korea will go with its threats. Dr. Roland Betzhamov Source: roland.jpg

WAtch SBS documentary on domestic violence and abuse on









