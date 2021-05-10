US-North Korean relations during 100 days of Joe Biden's administration

world affairs

Source: SBS Assyrian

Since US President Joe Biden took office, he has gone against his predecessor, Donald Trump, cancelling many decrees and deals. But his latest comments about North Korea being a security threat has brought a strong and blunt reaction from the communist state.

North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face "a very grave situation" because of President Joe Biden's speech where he called the country a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy against it.

Our contributor from Moscow Roland Bitzhamov talks about the seriousness of the threat and how far North Korea will go with its threats.
World affairs
Dr. Roland Betzhamov
