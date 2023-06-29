US Secretary of State's visit to Australia and Pacific countries
The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. Source: Getty Images
What are the major issues US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, will discuss with Australia and other Pacific countries during his visit that starts on Wednesday, 9 February, 2022? Also, what will be on the agenda at meetings with the foreign ministers of the QUAD alliance which includes the US, Japan, India and Australia. International affairs correspondent, Roland Bidjamov, filed this report about the visit.
