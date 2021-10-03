Vaccination hob opens at Fairfield community centre

A new vaccination hub opened in Fairfield community centre and people started queuing up to get vaccinate. SBS Assyrian spoke to Mr Paul Georgis, promoter of the champagne, who was there to inspect the vaccination process.

Mr Georges told SBS that people started waiting outside the centre at 8:00 AM and by the time the doors opened, there were almost a hundred people lining up. The queue outside the centre started growing and growing until it reached almost 30 meters.

Inside the hall, there were almost thirty health workers filling vaccination forms, organising people and getting them vaccinated. Also there were three interpreters hired to help Assyrian and Arabic speaking residents.

Mr Georges says by 4:30 PM, there was still a queue outside and people were told to go home.

Mr Georges says due to the big demand, NSW health have arranged to vaccinate Fairfield residents at the centre again on Wednesday 6 October from 8:30 to 4:30.

Mr Georges was so pleased to see this popup hub worked very well. Almost 500 people got vaccinated on that day.

 

