Vandalism on a three thousand years old Assyrian wall sculptures

In the past, a similar incident occurred where this sculpture on the wall of Shandokha in the Duhok province was vandalized by painting the Kurdish flag.





The perpetrator or group responsible for that act remains unknown.





Naseem Sadiq interviewed Dr. Bakis Jamaladdin Hasan Albrifkani, the Duhok Antiquities Director, to discuss this incident.



Dr. Bakis Jamaladdin Hasan Albrifkani, Directo, The Duhok Antiquities. Credit: Naseem.jpg



According to Dr. Albrifkani, the vandals concealed their identities using Islamic slogans and failed to realize the harm they caused to such a valuable and historically significant artefact.





Authorities have ordered the removal of the paintings from the wall and is planning to turn the location into a tourist spot.



