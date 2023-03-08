Vandalism on a three thousand years old Assyrian wall sculptures

A wall sculpture dating back to three thousand years of king Sennacherib, King of Assyria (705-681 BCE) has been vandalised for the second time in a few years by vandalists using painted Islamic slogans.

In the past, a similar incident occurred where this sculpture on the wall of Shandokha in the Duhok province was vandalized by painting the Kurdish flag.

The perpetrator or group responsible for that act remains unknown.

Naseem Sadiq interviewed Dr. Bakis Jamaladdin Hasan Albrifkani, the Duhok Antiquities Director, to discuss this incident.
According to Dr. Albrifkani, the vandals concealed their identities using Islamic slogans and failed to realize the harm they caused to such a valuable and historically significant artefact.

Authorities have ordered the removal of the paintings from the wall and is planning to turn the location into a tourist spot.

For further details, please refer to the interview.
