'Vibrant' Assyrian Aid Society relaunched in Melbourne

Source: Cofounder AAS Australia Shushan Tower

Shushan Tower, one of the founders of Assyrian Aid Society Australia, told SBS Assyrian the society was pleased to announce the relaunching of their Victoria branch in Melbourne this month. The branch is starting with three members and they are working to increase their team. The Melbourne branch was established a few years back and was operational for many years. Melbourne supporters have been very consistent and committed for many years, but due to unavoidable circumstances, it stopped functioning. Now it will be relaunched with young, vibrant and committed youth who she believes will make a big difference. Ms Shuhsan invites members of the Assyrian community in Melbourne to attend the launch and to understand better the work and achievements of the Assyrian Aid Society.

