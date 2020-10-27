Victoria is emerging from coronavirus lockdown

On a day when Victoria recorded no new cases of COVID-19 and no further deaths, Premier Daniel Andrews announced it was time for many of the restrictions to be lifted.





Wedding limits will increase to a maximum of 10, funerals will be able to have up to 20 people and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.





Melburnians will be able to leave their homes without restriction as long as they stay within 25 kilometres of their residence.





Premier Andrews says the 25 kilometre limit and other restrictions will be eased on the 8th of November if the state can keep case numbers down.





After the catastrophic failures of hotel quarantine which created the second wave, it's taken almost five months to contain the virus with stay-at-home orders, including curfews, to limit person-to-person interactions.





An outbreak in Melbourne's northern suburbs is the latest challenge and Daniel Andrews says cases wouldn't have been contained unless there was good contact tracing.





Doctor John Hodgson is a GP who has worked in Melbourne's northern suburbs for almost 40 years.









