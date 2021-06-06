Victoria's fourth lockdown: things you must be aware of

The Victorian health officials asked community organisations and leaders to inform residents of Melbourne about the importance of the lockdown.





Acting Premier James Merlino in a media conference announced the further seven-day further lockdown. He said there are five reasons only to make you able to go out.





Shopping for food and supplies

Authorised work and study

Care and caregiving

Exercise

Getting vaccinated







Valentine Aghajani from Assyrian Council of Victoria spoke to SBS to explain all these measures and the importance of abiding with the lockdown restrictions and rules.





For information about COVID-19 in your language go here





















