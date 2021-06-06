Victoria's fourth lockdown: things you must be aware of

COVID-19

Acting Premier James Merlino and ACV Valentine Aghajani Source: SBS/AAP.jpg

The Victorian government and for the fourth time declared a lockdown after the new wave of COVID-19 infections. Initially it was for one week, then it was extended for another week.

The Victorian health officials asked community organisations and leaders to inform residents of Melbourne about the importance of the lockdown.

Acting Premier James Merlino in a media conference announced the further seven-day further lockdown. He said there are five reasons only to make you able to go out.

  • Shopping for food and supplies
  • Authorised work and study
  • Care and caregiving
  • Exercise
  • Getting vaccinated
Valentine Aghajani from Assyrian Council of Victoria spoke to SBS to explain all these measures and the importance of abiding with the lockdown restrictions and rules.

For information about COVID-19 in your language go here

 

 

 

