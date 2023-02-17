'We have to keep our beautiful language alive': First Khoyada Union conference held in Kirkuk-Iraq

Yousip Audesho was invited to present a detailed lecture entitled 'Classical Syriac'.





More than 60 guests attended the event which was the first lecture held in Kirkuk for 2023.





To commence the event and in honour of the Assyrian Martyrs, a minute of silence vigil was held by the attendees.





After the forum, the Khoyada committee issued a plaque in gratitude for Mr Audesho's work in this field.



Mr Audesho being presented with the plaque Credit: Khoyada.jpg Mr Audesho is one of only 18 other Assyrian graduates in Bachelor of Classical Syriac studies in Iraq and the first group of 20 graduates with this degree.





He said he was honoured to present his lecture to the students and attendees, saying: "I was surprised by the guest's interest and the number of attendees that were there."



Some of the attendees at the lecture Credit: Khoyada.Jpg Mr Audesho is a writer and teacher who actively translates to and from English, Arabic and Assyrian languages.





He says he hopes to continue his studies in this field and, someday, attain a Master's degree in Classical Syriac.



This is the first lecture for the Khoyada union Credit: Khoyada.jpg He also told SBS Assyrian that: "The Assyrian language is our heritage and we have to aim to keep it alive, strive to educate ourselves in this beautiful and unique language."



