SBS Assyrian: Weekly news wrap

Senior public servants are to be referred for civil and criminal prosecution over the unlawful robodebt scheme (Friday, 7 July).





Immigration Minister, Andrew Giles, says he will carefully consider the Federal Court decision to uphold the detention of refugees and asylum seekers in hotels after being brought to the country for medical treatment (Thur, 6 July).





The United Nations nuclear chief has toured Japan’s tsunami-wrecked nuclear power plant, including some of the key facilities which will release treated radioactive water into the sea (Thursday, 6 July).





Crowds have gathered at town halls across France to show solidarity with local governments targeted in six nights of unrest sparked by the police shooting of a teenager of Algerian descent (Tues, 4 July).





The federal government has unveiled a new team to target scammers (Mon, 3 July).





Thousands of people turned out at weekend rallies nationwide to back the Indigenous Voice to parliament (Sun, 2 July).





The British government says it remains committed to a scheme to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite a court ruling the plan is unlawful (Fri, 30 June).





In sport:



Global soccer governing body, FIFA, has agreed to requests from Australia and New Zealand to display Indigenous flags at the Women's World Cup (Friday, 7 July).























