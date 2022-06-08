'We're honoured': Assyrian Association scholarship winners express gratitude

Assyrians in Australia

Recipients of the 2022 Scholarship, with President of AAA Dr Ben Daoud in the centre Source: sbs assyrian

SBS Assyrian attended the 35th Rabi Nimrod Simono Scholarship event organised yearly by the Assyrian Australian Association where scholarship winners discussed their reactions to being selected for the award. The event featured many Assyrian organisations and guests, including the Mayor of Fairfield, Frank Carbone and newly elected federal MP for the seat of Fowler, Dai Le. The audio track is the highlight of the event.

