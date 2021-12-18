What do holders of CSP visa have to do before departing to Australia?
Migration expert: Valentine Aghajani Source: SBS Assyrian
Migration agent Valentine Aghajani talks about the procedures and important documents needed for Assyrian migrants from overseas waiting to come to Australia via the Community Sponsored Program. Ms Aghajani says visa holders must check and be sure that they have all the necessary documents in their possession before embarking on the plane for their journey to their new home Australia.
