What does responsible cat ownership involve if you own a pet cat in Australia?

cat.JPG

Keeping your pet cat contained indoors keeps them safe and protects wildlife too. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Cats make fantastic pets – providing companionship and a variety of benefits to human health. But in Australia, outdoor cats are also prolific hunters that are having a detrimental impact on our native wildlife, and the roaming nature of cats also puts them at risk of illness and injury, such as from vehicle accidents and cat-fights. So, let’s take a look at what’s involved in being a responsible owner of a pet cat in Australia, and why this is so significant to ensure the safety of both our pet cats and Australia’s unique native wildlife

