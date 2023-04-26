What happens when you report non-consensual sex or rape in Australia?

CONTENT WARNING: This article and podcast delves into aspects of sexual violence that may be distressing.





On average, there are 85 sexual assaults reported every day in Australia. Studies suggest more than one in three young people have experienced unwanted sex in their life.



If you’re a victim of rape, or non-consensual penetrative sex, you may be considering reporting your experience to authorities and see the perpetrator face the justice system. But often this decision comes with immense emotional turmoil.



