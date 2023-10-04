What is a BioBlitz and how can you get involved with helping science?

biohazard.JPG

Participants in the Walpole Wilderness BioBlitz. Credit: Rebecca Meegan-Lowe

Australia is home to an enormous variety of animal and plant species. Getting involved in a BioBlitz allows one to investigate what species exist in a particular area and expand scientific knowledge.

Key Points
  • A BioBlitz helps increase scientific knowledge and our understanding of the environment.
  • Anybody can get involved in a BioBlitz.
  • Information gathered during a BioBlitz is uploaded to a biodiversity database for use by scientists and researchers.
Australia is rich in biodiversity, from deserts and tropical rainforests to snowy alpine summits and eucalyptus forests.

Whilst we already know a lot about which animal and plant species occur here, the more we understand our environment, the better we can care for it.

A BioBlitz is a citizen science activity that anybody can participate in and offers the opportunity to discover new species of plants or animals whilst increasing scientific understanding.

What is a BioBlitz and how can you be involved in helping science

