What is a BioBlitz and how can you get involved with helping science?

Key Points A BioBlitz helps increase scientific knowledge and our understanding of the environment.

Anybody can get involved in a BioBlitz.

Information gathered during a BioBlitz is uploaded to a biodiversity database for use by scientists and researchers.

Australia is rich in biodiversity, from deserts and tropical rainforests to snowy alpine summits and eucalyptus forests.





Whilst we already know a lot about which animal and plant species occur here, the more we understand our environment, the better we can care for it.





A BioBlitz is a citizen science activity that anybody can participate in and offers the opportunity to discover new species of plants or animals whilst increasing scientific understanding.





