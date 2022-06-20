What is jury duty, and who can be summoned for it?

A lawyer talking to a jury. Source: Getty Images/Chris Ryan

Every Australian citizen who is on the electoral roll can be called up for jury service. But what is involved if you are summoned to be a juror? And what are juries for?

  • Juries in Australia are only used for certain types of trials.
  • Candidates’ names are randomly selected from the Australian electoral roll.
  • Jurors get paid for each day of jury duty.
Juries are an integral part of the Australian legal system.

Serving on a jury is considered a civic duty for Australian citizens when they are called to do so, and people can be fined if they don’t.

Jury service allows members of the community to take an active role in the administration of justice.

