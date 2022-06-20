What is jury duty, and who can be summoned for it?

Highlights Juries in Australia are only used for certain types of trials.

Candidates’ names are randomly selected from the Australian electoral roll.

Jurors get paid for each day of jury duty.

Juries are an integral part of the Australian legal system.





Serving on a jury is considered a civic duty for Australian citizens when they are called to do so, and people can be fined if they don’t.





Jury service allows members of the community to take an active role in the administration of justice.





