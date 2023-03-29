What is migratory grief? Can migrants ever overcome their sense of loss and displacement?

Migratory grief often relates to the tangible and untangible losses migrants experience when they move Credit: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images

Moving to a different country long-term often comes with multiple emotional trials. As migrants endure the rollercoaster of culture shock and adapting to a foreign environment, many often feel a complex sense of displacement and identity loss. So, what can migrants do to cope and feel ‘whole’ again?

Key Points
  • Migratory grief is complex and multifaceted.
  • When feelings of loss are intangible they become more difficult to manage.
  • Prolonged grief can delay important decision-making and hinder future stability.
  • Healing can be complicated and a personal process, but support is available.
Grief in the context of migration is multi-layered. From geographic separation, loss of familiarity and support networks, to lack of belonging and sense of place, new migrants often juggle multiple losses at once.

