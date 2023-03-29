What is migratory grief? Can migrants ever overcome their sense of loss and displacement?

Key Points Migratory grief is complex and multifaceted.

When feelings of loss are intangible they become more difficult to manage.

Prolonged grief can delay important decision-making and hinder future stability.

Healing can be complicated and a personal process, but support is available.

Grief in the context of migration is multi-layered. From geographic separation, loss of familiarity and support networks, to lack of belonging and sense of place, new migrants often juggle multiple losses at once.



