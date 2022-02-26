What is Novavax vaccine and how does it wok?

novavx vaccine

Source: doreen/sbs.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Novavax jab, which was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in January, is available at GP clinics, community pharmacies and state-run vaccine hubs for people aged 18 and over.

Geriatrician Dr. Mariam Doreen Joseph is a prominent Assyrian who is involved in promoting and encouraging COVID-19 vaccination. She has appeared on many TV announcements about vaccination, including on national television networks like ABC and SBS.

On her Facebook page, Dr Joseph posts a lot of information and facts regarding the COVID-19 virus and materials related to health and wellbeing.

In this interview, Dr. Joseph talks about the NOVAVAX vaccine and how does it differ from other COVID-19 vaccines like AstraZeneca, Pfyzer and Moderna. 

In regards to community targeted NSW Health Department's announcements and explainers, Dr. Joseph emphasises the importance of delivering information about the pandemic in a simple easy understandable Assyrian language to be able to reach as many people as possible.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis