What is Novavax vaccine and how does it wok?

Geriatrician Dr. Mariam Doreen Joseph is a prominent Assyrian who is involved in promoting and encouraging COVID-19 vaccination. She has appeared on many TV announcements about vaccination, including on national television networks like ABC and SBS.





On her Facebook page, Dr Joseph posts a lot of information and facts regarding the COVID-19 virus and materials related to health and wellbeing.





In this interview, Dr. Joseph talks about the NOVAVAX vaccine and how does it differ from other COVID-19 vaccines like AstraZeneca, Pfyzer and Moderna.





In regards to community targeted NSW Health Department's announcements and explainers, Dr. Joseph emphasises the importance of delivering information about the pandemic in a simple easy understandable Assyrian language to be able to reach as many people as possible.









