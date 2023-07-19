Listen to the full report in Assyrian.
What is the Voice Referendum all about?
A supporter of that YES vote to Voice in Parliament (AA) and a member of Black Sovereign Movement with NO vote sunglasses (AAP) Credit: Source: AAP Source: AAP
Later this year, Australians will participate in a referendum where they will be asked to vote YES or NO in answer to the question: Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise Australia's first peoples by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice? But what exactly is the Voice, and what are the arguments for and against it?
