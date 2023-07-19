What is the Voice Referendum all about?

Later this year, Australians will participate in a referendum where they will be asked to vote YES or NO in answer to the question: Do you support a change to the constitution to recognise Australia's first peoples by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice? But what exactly is the Voice, and what are the arguments for and against it?

Listen to the full report in Assyrian.

