Why did Assyrian parties lose the Christian quota in the Iraqi parliament elections

Iraq elections

Member of central committee of Abnaa Alnahrain Adad Yousif Source: Abnaa alnahrain.jpg

Naseem Sadiq spoke to member of central committee of Abnaa Alnahrrain Mr Adad Yousif who explained the reasons behind their boycott of the last Iraqi Parliamentary Elections

Mr Yousif said that the party knew the results will not be fair as long as voting mechanism is not fair for the Christian quota.

He said the Abnaa Alnahrain Party tried to talk to other Assyrian parties in the region , but was unsuccessful in getting one united stand from other Assyrian parties.

Mr Yousif said "the party even demonstrated in front of the parliament, demanding the change of the current voting system, in which people from different regions of Iraq and even non Christians can vote for the quota of the five Christian seats". He said the Fatah movement which is a Shia's party backed by Iran, made their supporters vote for their affiliated party (AL-Babilyoon), led by Mr Ryan Alkeldani. 

Mr Yousif says the outcome of the Christians quota was known long long time before the elections, therefore, we decided not to participate and boycott this election.

 

 

 

