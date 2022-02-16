Will there be an end to the Ukraine-Russia crisis?

Anti-War Protest In Berlin As Ukraine Situation Simmers

Protesters dressed as Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 9 February, 2022 in Germany. Source: Getty Images Europe

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

World affairs correspondent Dr. Roland Bidjamov analysis about the latest development of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and attempts to scale down the crisis by European countries. Will The secret agreement of the west in regards to Russia's demands and conditions will end this crisis?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis