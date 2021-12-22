World affairs in Assyrian: At 35, Gabriel Boric is elected as president of Chile

People celebrate the victory of presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, in Santiago, Chile 19 December 2021.

People celebrate the victory of presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, in Santiago, Chile 19 December 2021. Source: AAP

On Sunday 19 December 2021, Chilean people elected the youngest president in the history of the country. Mr Gabriel Boric was elected president with nearly 56 per cent of the vote compared to 44 per cent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who conceded even before the final result was known. Roland Bidjamov looks at the elections and talks about the significance of this win and what does it mean to the Chilean people and the west.

