World Asthma day, Dr Albert Yousif explains

World Asthma Day is an annual event organized by the Global Initiative for Asthma to improve asthma awareness and care around the world. World Asthma Day takes place on the first Tuesday of May. In Australia, world Asthma day for 2021, falls on Tuesday May 4th.

Asthma is a common chronic inflammatory disease of the airways characterized by variable and recurring symptoms, reversible airflow obstruction and bronchospasm. Common symptoms include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath.Dr Albert Yousef gives us an insight about this disease.

Dr Albert Yousif is a GP and runs his clinic in Fairfield. He is a known general practitioner among the Assyrian community in the Fairfield are.

He spoke to SBS explaining the disease, the effects, symptoms, risk factors and treatment.
For more information about Asthma visit

For Asthma helpline call

1800ASTHMA (1800 278 462)

 

 

 

