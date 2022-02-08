World Cancer Day awareness in Duhok-Iraq

Our corresponded from Duhok-Northern Iraq Naseem Sadiq, filed this report about activities in the Kurdistan region to remember this day.



He visited AZADI hospital in Duhok and met Dr. Chakdar Ahmed from the Cancer department in the hospital who said that the deteriorating economic situation in the region is making it difficult to supply the hospital with necessary medical equipment that are necessary to treat cancer patients. Dr. Chakdar Ahmed, deputy director of cancer department Source: naseem.jpg

Mr. Nael Odesho, a member of the management board of Azadi hospital, said that on average, the hospital admits 50-130 new patients on a daily basis. Assyrians account for 3-4 percent of those patients.





He said that most of the treatments are free and many cancer medications like chemotherapy and others are free. He added that sometimes if the medicine is too expensive, the hospital asks the health department to provide funding for that medicine. Nael Odesho member of Azadi Hospital management team Source: naseem.jpg



He also said that sometimes, patients are sent to Turkey to receive a treatment that is unavailable in the Azadi hospital.





Mr. Sadiq met Ms. Nada Gorges Ibrahim, who is a regular volunteer who visits the cancer patients at the hospital, offering them flowers and small gifts to lift their spirits up while under treatment. Nada Gorges Ibrahim offering flowers to a cancer patient Source: naseem.jpg







Also listen

READ MORE Skin cancer in Australia: What are the risks and how to protect yourself











