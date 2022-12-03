SBS Assyrian

World Cup set for Round of 16 knockout stage

QATAR SOCCER

epa10345503 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri (C) celebrates with teammates Granit Xhaka (L) and Remo Freuler (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, 02 December 2022. EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON Credit: LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA

Published 3 December 2022 at 4:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS

South Korea and Switzerland have claimed the last two spots in the knockout stage of the World Cup. it is now time for the Round of 16, featuring one of the biggest games the Socceroos have ever played. All the actions and comments from the last day of Group Matches

